Attempted armed robbery at Buckley Spar – Police release CCTV images of suspect

Police investigating an attempted robbery in Flintshire have released CCTV pictures in a bid to identify the offender.

The offence took place at the Spar in Brunswick Road Buckley on March 31 at around 10.10pm when a man, armed with a pocket knife, entered the shop and demanded money from the till.

When the shop assistant refused to hand over any cash the suspect left the shop.

He is described as about 25 years old, of slim build and was wearing black baseball cap which had been moved low over his forehead, black trousers, a dark coloured jacket and a snood around his neck which had been brought up over his nose.

No one was hurt, but the shop assistant was left distressed by the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 and ask to speak to PC Anthony Butlin or email anthony.butlin@nthwales.pnn.police.uk reference W040489.