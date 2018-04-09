independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Attempted armed robbery at Buckley Spar – Police release CCTV images of suspect

Published: Monday, Apr 9th, 2018
Share:

Police investigating an attempted robbery in Flintshire have released CCTV pictures in a bid to identify the offender.

The offence took place at the Spar in Brunswick Road Buckley on March 31 at around 10.10pm when a man, armed with a pocket knife, entered the shop and demanded money from the till.

When the shop assistant refused to hand over any cash the suspect left the shop.

He is described as about 25 years old, of slim build and was wearing black baseball cap which had been moved low over his forehead, black trousers, a dark coloured jacket and a snood around his neck which had been brought up over his nose.

No one was hurt, but the shop assistant was left distressed by the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 and ask to speak to PC Anthony Butlin or email anthony.butlin@nthwales.pnn.police.uk reference W040489.

 

LATEST NEWS:

Emergency services called out following reports of a person stuck on sandbank in the River Dee at Saltney

Police looking to trace owner of recovered books & pearls including a 100 year old copy of Alice in Wonderland

Police appeal after two men armed with a knife tried to rob a disabled man on a cycle path in Blacon

Airbus rolls out its new BelugaXL with engines installed ready for summer testing

M53 Southbound closed between J2 and J3

Missing pensioner from Connah’s Quay found safe and well

Cinema under the stars in Chester’s Roman Gardens

Coleg Cambria contributes more than £400m a year to the economy

Emergency services called out to reports of a vehicle in the River Dee

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn