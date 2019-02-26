Arriva accused of “scaremongering” as drivers tell passengers a vital service through Deeside is being cut

A bus company has been accused of scaremongering over the scrapping of a vital bus service connecting Mold with Chester.

The Arriva 12 and 13 services through Flintshire, the only one which serves the closest bus stop to Deeside Hospital, is set to be cut next month leaving many users facing long walks to catch alternative services.

Several bus users have reportedly been told by drivers that the service is being cut.

Speaking to Deeside.com, Cllr Sean Bibby said one local resident reported to him their bus stopped at Ash Grove in Shotton, the bus driver then made an announcement to the all the passengers that the service is being axed.

Cllr Andy Dunbobbin has been told of similar cases, he tweeted: “I’ve had numerous people mentioning this to me @arrivabuswales Would you please make a public apology to our residents? It’s scaremongering.”

One local resident Helen Brown said: “They [Arriva] are telling their customers that the service 12 is mostly used by the elderly with bus passes so not cost-effective, They are blaming the council for not paying enough for the bus pass concession”

Cllr Bibby said: “I have been contacted by residents very concerned about comments being made by bus drivers regarding No.12 & 13 Arriva services.

Drivers are saying the services are being withdrawn and for passengers to contact their Councillors “To ask why”.

Arriva’s No.12 and 13 Service are wholly commercial and not in receipt of any bus subsidies, as such Flintshire County Council has no say in how both services are run.”

Its understood a petition has been signed by those likely to be most affected in the Higher Shotton area while a public meeting to discuss the axing of the service has been organised in Mancott.

WITHDRAWAL OF Nos 12 & 13 BUS SERVICE

PUBLIC MEETING WEDNESDAY 13th MARCH 12.00 NOON@DeesideDotCom @SandycroftCP pic.twitter.com/V46m4VCysh — Mancot Com Library 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@mancotlibrary) February 26, 2019

Arriva Buses Wales hasn’t confirmed the 12 and 13 services are being cut on its website, it has however confirmed some 11A buses running between Mold, Flint, Queensferry and Chester will no longer operate from 1 April 2019

“We regret to advise that from Monday 1 April 2019, 11A evening journeys from Chester at 8.45pm, 11.00pm and from Mold at 7.17pm and 9.50pm will be withdrawn.” The website states.

Flintshire County Council’s Chief Officer for Streetscene and Transportation, Steve Jones, said:

“The Council does have concerns over the reduction in the number of commercial bus services which have been announced over the past few weeks but does not have any input into these decisions, as a bus operator can start, alter or withdraw any commercial service as they see fit, by providing the Traffic Commissioner with the required notice period.

“The Council has been informed that Arriva intends to withdraw the No 12/13 bus service from 28 April 2019 and officers are currently reviewing the impact of the announcement to be able to advise residents on any potential alternative bus routes that can be used, once this service is removed.

Where no alternative bus service is available, the Council will work with the affected communities to look at options to introduce affordable and sustainable Local Travel Arrangement to link passengers to main hubs in town centres or to the core bus network for onward journeys.”

Deeside.com has tried to contact Arriva Buses Wales for a comment via its Public Relations firm Smoking Gun PR, they are yet to reply.