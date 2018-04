North Wales Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following a collision between a cyclist and a ‘member of the public’ in Connah’s Quay on Sunday evening.

In an update on social media a spokesperson said;

“We are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision in Connahs Quay off Fron Road at 21.17 tonight (Sunday April 1) where a cyclist has collided with a member of the public.

If you have any information in relation to this please call 101 and quote W041043″