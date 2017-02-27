Ambulance service volunteer lifesaving scheme comes to Flint

The Welsh Ambulance Service has rolled its Community First Responder scheme in the community of Flint and the surrounding area.

Community member Tony Jones is leading the development as team co-ordinator, supported by Flint emergency medical technician and team trainer/manager Dave Carter.

Tony, who is also a member of the St John Ambulance Mold and Flint Division, underwent first responder training at sessions held in Mold Ambulance Station.

All volunteers are trained by the Welsh Ambulance Service.

They learn how to administer first aid skills, carry out the recognition of cardiac conditions, cardiopulmonary resuscitation and the use of a defibrillator, in the community and surrounding area in which they live until an ambulance resource reaches the incident to take over.

“Welsh Ambulance Service staff came to Deeside Division and gave a talk to us about what the First Responders are and what they can do, which really got my interest flowing for the scheme,” said Tony.

Tony, a former Sergeant in the Welsh Guards, has been active since Christmas in the role, and is now appealing for more volunteers to step forward and help the community surrounding them.

Being a volunteer is enabling me to give back something to the community in which I live. You don’t have to be first aid trained, you will have training by the ambulance team. The main thing is to be interested in volunteering your services for a good community cause.

If you are interested in becoming a first responder more information is available on the Trust website at: www.ambulance.wales.uk