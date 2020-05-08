75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day

Today marks the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, the end of the Second World War in Europe.

At 11am today a two minutes silence will be held as people mark and reflect upon events three-quarters of a century ago.

Many local and national events were planned to mark the end of hostilities in Europe at the end of the Second World War but they have been cancelled as the country deals with Covid-19 pandemic.

There are many alternative celebrations now planned and there is a wide range of commemorative programmes being shown across the television networks.

These include Sir Winston Churchill’s 1945 speech to the nation at 3pm, and at 9pm HM the Queen delivers a message to the nation at the same time her father, King George VI, gave his radio address in 1945.

75 years ago today Victory in Europe was declared.

Great Britain celebrated and here's a picture from the Daisy Hill in Buckley at their party.

Today we remember the heroes of WW2.#VEDAY #Buckley pic.twitter.com/7g4l7iPIwH — Buckley Society (@Buckley_Society) May 8, 2020

“>

75 years ago today Victory in Europe was declared.

Great Britain celebrated and here's a picture from the Daisy Hill in Buckley at their party.

Today we remember the heroes of WW2.#VEDAY #Buckley pic.twitter.com/7g4l7iPIwH

— Buckley Society (@Buckley_Society) May 8, 2020

Delyn MP Rob Roberts said:

“The 75th anniversary of VE Day marks a historic moment for our communities, country, and continent to again pause together and reflect. To reflect on the monumental sacrifices made for our benefit by those who went before.

“We celebrate their lives and allow ourselves a brief period of rejoicing to celebrate the hard fought peace. But we must never forget those that made the supreme sacrifice in defending our freedom and securing that peace.

“By commemorating this moment in our shared history, we also remember and remind ourselves of the fragility of that peace, the price of freedom, and the need for us all to uphold them both in memory to those that worked to attain them. ”

UK Parliament has curated materials from its archives to explore key legislation, famous speeches and the story of how the House of Commons chamber was reconstructed after the bombings, along with home-schooling materials for children of all ages – you can find them here.

The Department of Culture, Media and Sports has also put together a VE Day page with stories from WW2 Veterans, ideas to host your own 1940s style tea party at home; and, ‘Thank you’ posters to print and display in your windows.

As part of a UK VE Day celebrations, the RAF will fly a Typhoon jet over Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast, reaching speeds of 350mph.

In London, the Red Arrows will be spotted in the skies. Throughout this week, the First Minister and Deputy Minister for Housing and Local Government Hannah Blythyn have been speaking with Second World War veterans via Zoom, Skype, FaceTime and over the phone.

From the steps of the Welsh Government buildings in Cardiff, the First Minister will encourage the country to “draw on the inspiration of those who lived through the Second World War, to help us deal with our own unique piece of history”.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “Speaking with all veterans this week and listening to their extraordinary accounts of torpedo attacks and near misses, brought home the incredible grit and determination of an entire generation who lived through the Second World War.

“All of us can look to them for inspiration, to help us deal with our own unique piece of history.

“I want to thank each and every person across the commonwealth who battled fascism and helped to build the foundations of a society, which we all benefit from today.

“Coronavirus means we must celebrate VE Day in our own homes, but it will not change our determination to pay our tributes. At 11am let’s stand still, fall silent and remember all those who lived, and those who sadly lost their lives for us.”

To get involved in the VE day celebrations you can: