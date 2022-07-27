Zip World to launch world’s first underground golf site in North Wales

Outdoor activity giant, Zip World will be launching its brand-new activity at one of its north Wales Slate caverns on Friday.

The adventure company behind the world’s fastest zipline has developed the world’s first cavern-style underground adventure golf course.

Set in Gwynedd and launching 29th July, Underground Golf is estimated to create 10 jobs in the area.

A total of eight local businesses and 13 local contractors helped Zip World’s in-house team to develop the new attraction, and with over 535,000 visitors visiting their sites each year, the introduction of Underground Golf represents the evolution of North Wales’s exciting new tourism offering.

In addition to its Llechwedd site in Blaenau Ffestiniog, Zip World boasts adventures in Rhyl, Bethesda and Betws-y-Coed.

Underground Golf is set 500ft below the ground in a disused mining cavern, and only accessible by Europe’s steepest cable railway. Bright neon lights will guide players through the cave across the 18-hole course, with each hole offering a new challenge and showcasing a distinctive theme of slate mining.

The attraction welcomes adults and children aged three and above and operates on a variable pricing ticketing system, ensuring people of all ages can enjoy something they’ve never experienced before.

Other activities on offer at Zip World’s Llechwedd Slate Caverns site include an exhilarating four-person zip line, an enormous underground bouncy net playground, a daring high ropes obstacle course and an interesting deep mine tour.

Sean Taylor, Founder of Zip World, said:“It’s always a great feeling being able to announce a brand-new attraction and the launch of Underground Golf is no exception. We were keen to introduce an activity that was inclusive to families and groups of people of all ages without taking away the thrill and excitement factor.

“The setting is what makes Underground Golf so unique and it’s unlike any other adventure golf course. It’s a superstructure built to impress, and we weren’t afraid to push boundaries or incorporate a number of quirky ideas throughout, such as ending the course via a slide.

Andrew Hudson, Commercial Director at Zip World, said: “We’re always consciously trying to make use of the space we have, and we wanted to draw even more attention to this vast underground area and showcase the uniqueness of this historic local location.

“The adventure golf market has been evolving for a while now and thanks to the introduction of new technology and innovative adventure course designs it’s come a long way from windmills and tacky-themed experiences!”

“We wanted to create something that allowed our consumers to have fun and interact with each other all whilst in a breath-taking subterranean setting.”