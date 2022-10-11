Ysgol Treffynnon Head and Deputy Head students look forward to new roles

Four year 11 students at Ysgol Treffynnon are delighted to have been elected as head and deputy head students and are looking forward to getting started in their new roles.

Sabri Boybay and Ayanda Parkies have been appointed as head students and will be supported by deputies, Lily Parry and Gerda Klimantaviciute.

As part of the application process, each student submitted a manifesto with their ideas about the changes they would like to help introduce and how they would support students in day to day school life.

Sabri is looking to work with the canteen staff to improve food choices. He is also hoping to organise a Christmas school trip and help set up extra-curricular clubs in areas requested by students.

He said: “I am so grateful for this opportunity to represent the students in our school and am looking forward to bringing about change where it needs to happen.”

Ayanda wants to introduce a vending machine, improved rewards for excellence, and more inter school competitions for sports and chess.

She said: “This is a very exciting opportunity, and I will work hard to achieve the things I have set out to do. However, I believe that even if we can’t always change the situation, we can always change our attitude.”

Helping teachers and students alike is Lily’s priority as well as assisting with canteen improvements and providing a willingness to represent people who struggle to voice their own opinion.

Providing a key stage 4 common room for students is Gerda’s main aim and she is already underway with researching options for this. She would also like to see more work experience opportunities for students, and more charity events

The students were elected via a democratic process organised by the school council who opened up applications for the roles to all year 11 students. After considering all the applicants’ manifestos, the school council presented them to all students in assemblies over the course of a week.

The council then created an anonymous online form to enable students and staff to cast their votes, giving a week to consider and make their decisions.

All the votes were automatically calculated by the online programme and the successful candidates were informed soon afterwards.

Rebekah Rae, ALN teacher and student voice lead said: “As the student voice lead, I am very proud of how the council ensured that all eligible students had the opportunity to apply, and their determination to have a fair and eco-friendly voting system.

“The successful candidates are dedicated and truly worthy of their new roles. They have demonstrated that they want to support the students and staff in our school in a range of different areas and I am excited to work with them to see their dreams come to fruition. I am delighted to wish them all the best for the coming year.”

