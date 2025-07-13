Ysgol Saltney Ferry pupils win national farming competition

Pupils at Ysgol Saltney Ferry have won a national farming competition organised by LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming).

The school signed up to the competition last autumn as part of a series of live lessons with Sam Wyman, LEAF’s regional education lead for North East, which introduced pupils to virtual farm visits. The lessons covered food production and sustainable farming practices. Pupils used interactive resources before each live session and completed reflection activities afterward.

Foundation Learning Teacher Gareth Lloyd said the lessons increased pupils’ enthusiasm for farming and inspired further classwork.

As winners of the UK competition, the pupils received a ‘GrowtoSchool’ pack containing seed potatoes, beetroot, and seeds. They were also awarded a funded farm workshop at the school with LEAF’s Cheshire regional education lead, Katy Pallas.

Mr Lloyd described the workshop as “an amazing opportunity” for pupils, known as the Ferry Farmers, to discuss farming and learn more about biodiversity and sustainability.

The pupils also took part in a funded farm visit, with transport covered by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB). During the visit, they learned about the financial aspects of dairy farming, sustainability, and innovative farming solutions such as robots. For some pupils, it was their first time on a farm or seeing a tractor up close.

Mr Lloyd said these experiences help give pupils a broad understanding of where their food comes from.

The first North Wales school farm continues to develop through new projects, with plans for further work on biodiversity next year. Mr Lloyd added that embedding farming and gardening into the curriculum has had a significant positive impact on pupil wellbeing, improving attitudes to education and enthusiasm for learning.

“We’re looking forward to what is in store next year,” he said.

