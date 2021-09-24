“You’ve worked your nuts off” MD of Deeside based Iceland tells store staff they are having Boxing Day off

The managing director of Deeside based Iceland Food has let slip that the company will be giving its staff a day off for Boxing Day this year.

Richard Walker appeared on BBC’s Question Time on Thursday night and was answering a question posed to him by a retail manager in the audience about time off at Christmas.

He was asked: “Is that about time that all retailers allow their teams to have time off on Boxing Day.”

“Some big names have already announced it but surely you guys on the panel can do something about that to allow us to spend some time with our friends and our family after working such an intense period for Christmas.”

In response, the Iceland boss said: “I just want to say thank you, I mean you (retail staff) haven’t had the option to work from home, unlike most industries, and you’re right it’s, it’s a very tough job which is getting tougher.”

BBC Question Time host Fiona Bruce then asked the Iceland MD, “Would you like to see Iceland staff get Boxing Day off? Richard Walker replied, “yes I would.”

He then said: “ I just scuppered an announcement next week.”

The Iceland boss later tweeted: “I wanted to tell you at our Conference next week but was put in a corner tonight.”

“To all Icelanders & Food Warehousers…you’ve worked your nuts off, and deserve a proper break this Christmas with your friends & family. THANK YOU.”

Poundland announced it was to close on Boxing Day, the bargain retailer joins: Sainsbury’s, Argos, Habitat, Aldi, Morrisons, Waitrose, Home Bargains, Pets at Home and Marks & Spencer.

Dave Gill, National officer of shopworkers union Usdaw said: “After discussions with Poundland we very much welcome the company again closing all their stores on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, to give their staff a proper break over the festive season.”

“This is a much appreciated continuation of last year’s Boxing Day and New Year’s Day closures.”

“We don’t think it is too much to ask to give shopworkers the longest possible break over Christmas and New Year. We now hope that other retailers will follow suit, by closing their stores to help workers enjoy the festive season and give them a well-deserved breather.”