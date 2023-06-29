Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 29th Jun 2023

Youth Work Week: Over £1 million to help organisations support young people

The Welsh Government, responding to the escalating cost of living crisis, has announced additional financial support for youth work organisations across the nation. The funding aims to alleviate increased demands in services and higher operational costs, as well as accommodate the shift in support needed by young people. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Youth work organisations offer young individuals the chance to enjoy rewarding lives, in an environment where they feel secure, supported, and valued. These organisations are particularly essential for vulnerable young people, providing them safe spaces with trusted adults available to listen and provide guidance. They offer unique opportunities for youth to navigate significant developments in their lives, fostering their knowledge and skills. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Eighteen organisations throughout Wales, including the Boys’ and Girls’ Clubs of Wales, Young Farmers Clubs Wales, Rhyl Youth and Newport MIND, are set to receive over £1 million in extra funding. This allocation is part of the Strategic Voluntary Youth Work Organisation Grant for 2023-25, bringing the total funds allocated since the grant’s inception in April 2022 to over £2.9 million. In 2023 alone, the Welsh Government will provide over £13m of direct funding to support youth work services, marking a three-fold increase from the equivalent sum in 2018. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Council for Wales Voluntary Youth Services (CWVYS) will receive an additional £180,000 to pilot a Voluntary Youth Work Organisation Support Scheme. The scheme will provide small grants of up to £7,500 per organisation to protect the services offered to young people in their communities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

One example of the critical support provided by these organisations is GISDA, which assists vulnerable young people in north Wales. They provide care leaver Vex with accommodation, a key worker, and a personal advisor, helping them develop independent living skills, manage their tenancy, and attend college. Vex’s engagement in performing arts, featuring in a Welsh language soap opera, showcases the transformative impact of such support. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Education and Welsh Language Minister, Jeremy Miles, praised the role of youth work in providing young people with safe environments and said that services are needed now more than ever due to the cost of living crisis. Jane Hutt, Minister for Social Justice and Chief Whip, emphasized the importance of giving young people, like Vex, opportunities to establish their independence and reach their potential. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

