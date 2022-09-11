Yellow weather alert for heavy right overnight in parts of Flintshire

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain overnight which could impact parts of Flintshire.

Forecasters warn that heavy rainfall could bring a chance of some flooding and disruption, with those affected urged to take care when travelling.

The warning comes into force at midnight and is active until 11am on Monday morning.

The locations most likely to see the heaviest rain include areas alongside the Dee Estuary and Holywell, the north Wales coast, the Wirral and parts of Liverpool.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Following some rain during Sunday afternoon and evening another band of heavy rain is likely across parts of north Wales and into northern England from early on Monday morning.”

“This will be slow moving for a time with the potential for widely 20-40 mm and some spots of 60-80 mm, these mostly for parts of northwest Wales.”

“With much of this rain falling in 3 to 6 hours some disruption is likely, particularly to travel during Monday morning.”

What to expect:

-Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

-Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

-Some interruption to power supplies and other services possible

-Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

