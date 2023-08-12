Writers and Readers Unite: Gladfest 2023 in Hawarden

Literary enthusiasts across the UK are cordially invited to Gladfest 2023, described as the country’s friendliest literary festival, which will be held at Gladstone’s Library in Hawarden on September 8th and 9th. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Now in its tenth year, Gladfest has become a cherished tradition for readers and writers alike. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This milestone year promises a remarkable line-up, including novelist Sarah Perry, known for “The Essex Serpent” and “Essex Girls,” poet Catherine Okoronkwo, author of “Blood and Water,” and historian Peter Moore, who penned “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event’s programme is packed with talks and interactive sessions, such as discussions on stargazing while writing, exploring the connections between poetry and faith, and delving into US and British history. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Gladfest 2023 also marks the first major public talk by Rev’d Dr Andrea Russell, the new Warden of the Library. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She expressed her excitement, saying, “I’m looking forward to my first Gladfest since I took on the role of Warden. It will be lovely to meet and mingle with our authors and attendees.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The festival extends its offerings with intimate masterclasses by debut author Julie Brominicks, novelist Natasha Pulley, and travel writer Dan Richards. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

These classes are designed to help emerging writers sharpen their skills and craft. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Reflecting on the festival’s journey, Louisa Yates, the director of collections and research at the Library, said: “We can’t believe our friendly festival is turning 10! Back in 2013, we had to borrow a stage from a local school and we were not sure how it would go, but here we are!” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Special highlights for this year’s celebration include a launch and lunch offer for attendees of Peter Moore’s talk and a fizz and nibbles reception to mark the occasion. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Held in the grounds of Gladstone’s Library, a grade I listed Victorian building, and offering residential facilities with 26 bedrooms, Gladfest is not merely an event but an experience. Space for the weekend is limited, making early booking essential. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Tickets for individual talks start at £10, and bookings can be made on the festival’s official website, www.gladfest.co.uk. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Gladfest has always been about bringing readers and writers together. Its decade-long tradition of literary celebration, connection, and learning continues to make it a unique and beloved part of the UK’s cultural landscape. Join the celebration and be part of this joyous literary community! ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News