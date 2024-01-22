Average speed in Wales decreased by 2.4mph after new 20mph law
Wales has slowed down according to a new report that is based off TomTom data.
The report uses data from mapping company TomTom, collected from hundreds of thousands of journeys in the period immediately after the changes to speed limits on roads.
In September 2023, Wales transitioned its default urban speed limit to 20mph from the previous 30mph on restricted roads.
Agilysis published a report in September 2023, revealing a 2.9mph drop in average speeds in ten Welsh towns and cities.
The new report analyses vehicle speeds three months after the speed limit change.
The report says their methodology remains consistent with the previous analysis, using data from TomTom for nearly 500km of roads in ten Welsh locations.
The analysis, conducted from December 11th to 15th 2023, reveals a slight increase in speeds compared to the one-week post-change period.
Across the studied roads in Wales, speeds are down by 2.4 mph compared to pre-change levels.
Different towns and cities show varying reductions in average speeds, with Bangor experiencing the greatest reduction (-3.2mph) and Merthyr Tydfill showing the smallest change (-1.3mph).
Neighbouring Wrexham has slowed by 2.8mph.
A new technique was introduced to estimate the percentage of journey length travelled by drivers at or above set speed thresholds.
The results indicate that 52.9% of miles driven are above the 20mph speed limit, aligning with the analysis of average speeds.
Furthermore, 17.9% of miles are above the enforcement threshold of 10% +4mph, and 8.4% exceed the previous 30mph speed limit.
The report concludes that, despite a slight increase in speeds three months after the change, compliance with the 20mph speed limit remains generally good.
The introduction of enforcement in January 2024 is seen as a crucial step in achieving greater compliance.
The report suggests further analysis and research, especially at targeted locations, to better understand the impact of enforcement measures.
Agilysis, a consultancy specialising in road safety, partnered with TomTom for the data project.
They provide advice on strategy, conduct independent research, and deliver data solutions globally.
The report expresses gratitude to TomTom for providing access to their Traffic Stats solution for the research.
