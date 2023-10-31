Wrexham University relaunches sports consultancy and performance testing service

Wrexham University is relaunching its sports consultancy and performance testing service, in order to provide support to sports teams.

The Wrexham Centre for Performance specialist team at Prifysgol Wrecsam/Wrexham University previously provided support to athletes, coaches and novice individuals, in order to further develop their sports performance, health, exercise and nutrition. However, now the service has expanded its offering to provide support for teams.

As part of the relaunch, St Helens Hockey team were invited onto the institution's Wrexham campus to take part in some performance benchmarking testing and be put through their paces with some pre-season hockey specific fitness tests.

Dr Chelsea Batty, Senior Lecturer in Applied Sport, Health and Exercise Physiology, who leads the Wrexham Centre for Performance said: "It's fantastic that we're in a position where we can expand our offering to sports teams, as well as individuals.

"For us, it's about using our expertise and skills to provide both teams and individuals with the vital insight that they need in order to develop in areas such as performance, health, exercise and nutrition.

"In turn, we hope that our support and guidance can be put into use and help make improvements, where necessary.

"We were delighted to offer our support and expertise as part of our first team session to St Helens Hockey team to prepare them ahead of the new season. I think they gained a great deal out of the day. Thank you to them for their support.

"I'm also pleased to say that we will offer a team discount to any teams interested in our support, and we hope to work with many other sports teams in the future."

John Graham, Treasurer of St Helens Hockey team, added: "We found it to be a great experience heading over to Wrexham University for the day, the testing and information from the team was really insightful and it proved to be a really beneficial club day out.

"We're looking forward to working closely with the university in the future to expand on the experience.

"We believe it can encourage positive change amongst the club in terms of our approach to our players conditioning."

More information about the Wrexham Centre for Performance can be found here.

