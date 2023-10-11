Wrexham University “apologises for the offence caused” following ‘unintelligible’ Welsh language comments

Wrexham University have said they are conducting an internal investigation after comments allegedly made by a 'visiting professor'.

Nation.Cymru have sourced the below image from a closed Facebook group called "Department of Petty Rage 2" – and have further grabs from Professor Nigel Hunt on their article here.

The comments have prompted a large amount of social media comment, with several posters complaining to the University.

The University have said, "We would like to apologise for the offence caused by recent remarks – and are in the process of investigating this matter internally. We are keen to stress that these comments absolutely do not reflect the views or values of our university or its staff.

"We are proud to be a Welsh institution and are proud of our Welsh history and heritage. We are also committed to promoting and celebrating the Welsh language and are proud to say that more students than ever before have opportunities to study bilingually across a range of our courses, thanks to the implementation of our Welsh Language Academic Strategy and Action Plan in November 2022."

"We are also committed to the Welsh Language (Wales) Measure 2011 and as part of the legislation – the Welsh language has equal status with English and must not be treated less favourably."

