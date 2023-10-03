Wrexham University and Broughton based AMRC Cymru pledge mutual business support

In a pivotal move to bolster regional business advancement, Broughton's AMRC Cymru and Wrexham University have put pen to paper on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The collaboration reflects a shared vision to champion the growth of regional enterprises, providing them with comprehensive expertise and broader access to technological and knowledge resources.

AMRC Cymru boasts a £20m state-of-the-art applied research centre based close to Airbus in Broughton, fully funded by the Welsh Government.

It is part of the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) innovation cluster and a member of the High Value Manufacturing (HVM) Catapult.

AMRC Cymru's focus is to turn world-leading research into practical improvements for industry, helping to boost productivity, sharpen their competitive edge and save time, money and energy.

Wrexham University has a history of developing higher level skills and knowledge working collaboratively to use research and partitional experience to inform its learning and teaching, meeting the needs of industry and enriching the communities it serves.

Wrexham University, known for its collaborative approach, combines research and practical experience to enhance teaching, serving both industry needs and the wider community.

The university is also aiming for Research Degree Awarding Powers (RDAP) based on its performance in the 2021 Research Excellence Framework (REF) exercise.

The MoU will provide the platform for joint working on projects such as Knowledge Transfer Partnerships, joint staff training and knowledge exchange, the development of tailored support packages and interventions to support businesses to develop new capabilities and embed new technological advancements.

Andrew Silcox, research director at AMRC Cymru, said: "we believe that the collaboration with Wrexham University will strengthen the support that can be provided to manufacturers, particularly in Wrexham and Flintshire, as they face up to the challenges of digitalising and decarbonising their operations."

Acting Deputy Vice Chancellor of Wrexham University, Professor Aulay Mackenzie, said:

"We look forward to working more closely with AMRC Cymru in the future across a number of high-impact projects and initiatives and sharing expertise across both institutions."

