Wrexham Uni sports scientists team up with Mold Amateur Boxing Club to help boost performance

Wrexham University’s Sports department has launched a new initiative to support local boxers by collaborating with Mold Amateur Boxing Club (ABC).

The partnership, designed to boost performance and reduce injury risk, will leverage the expertise of the University’s Sports Lecturers and Scientists.

The collaboration centres on the University’s newly completed Biomechanics and Performance Sciences Laboratory, which is equipped with industry-leading technology.

This facility will allow the Sports team to analyse the mechanics of the human body, providing insights that aim to elevate the performance of Mold ABC’s athletes.

The partnership was officially marked by a signing of a memorandum of understanding between members of Wrexham University’s Sports team and Mold ABC representatives.

The agreement formalises the collaboration, setting the stage for future work together.

Sara Hilton, Senior Lecturer in Football and Coaching Science at Wrexham University, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “We’re delighted to be partnering and working with Mold ABC to help them support the growth and development of the next generation of boxers within the local area.”

“The club are doing some fantastic work in their local community and with local schools, and we as a department want to support that, and additionally provide support to the club from both a Sport Science perspective and through educational pathways, here at the University.”

Co-founder of Mold ABC, Anne Marie Phillips, highlighted the impact this collaboration will have on the club and the wider community.

“This partnership between us and the University is going to be fantastic for us as a club and our boxers in general – the learning opportunities as part of this collaboration are going to be invaluable.”

“Not only will this be beneficial for us but for the whole community of Mold and the schools that we support,” she said.

Dr Caroline Hughes, Associate Dean for Student Engagement at Wrexham University, echoed these sentiments, pointing out how the University’s cutting-edge facilities will benefit Mold ABC.

“Our Sports department are thrilled to be working with Mold ABC to help them advance their performance, reduce their risk to injury, and in turn, unlock boxers’ full potential – and impart that knowledge to the next generation of boxers and athletes.”

“We are proud to be able to utilise our team’s expertise and our industry-standard facilities, in order to further develop athletes in our community.”

She added, “Through the expert insights and research our Sports Scientists will be able to provide, we will help to push Mold ABC to their limits.”