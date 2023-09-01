Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 1st Sep 2023

Wrexham Uni: 12 start-ups to get boost from Games Talent Wales initiative

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Wrexham University’s Games Talent Wales initiative is making a comeback this year, offering expert training, mentoring, and financial support to up to 12 Welsh start-up gaming companies. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This grassroots talent development program, which has received government support, is dedicated to fostering the creation, support, and enhancement of small independent game studios. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Founded in 2018 as part of Wrexham University’s games development course, Games Talent Wales aims to provide a comprehensive support system for start-ups in the lead-up to their game launches. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This includes not only mentoring and finance but also support at key events. Notably, the initiative will fund the participating start-ups’ attendance at EGX, the UK’s largest student gaming event, scheduled to take place in London later this year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Richard Hebblewhite, Computing Subject Leader at Wrexham University and Director of Games Talent Wales, expressed his pride and excitement for the program. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We are thrilled and feel immensely proud that this year we will be in a position to provide funding, support, and opportunities for up to 12 start-up games companies,” he said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Hebblewhite added that the EGX event offers a fantastic opportunity for the participants to engage with experts in the field, attend career development talks, and have one-on-one sessions with key leaders in gaming and game development. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Companies wishing to participate in the Games Talent Wales program will undergo a rigorous national selection process, including pitching their game ideas to the Games Talent Wales team. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The successful companies are carefully selected… they are given the chance to pitch their ideas to us in the Games Talent Wales team,” Hebblewhite explained. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Since its launch over six years ago, Games Talent Wales has funded 16 start-up gaming companies, contributing to the development of a sustainable independent gaming industry in Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Hebblewhite affirmed, “I am enormously proud of all that Games Talent Wales has achieved so far… our overarching goal is to provide support to sustainable independent games studios, and champion the huge levels of talent we have here in Wales.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • NHS Wales bursary scheme extended to 2025 amid ongoing cost of living crisis
  • Met Office: 2023/24 storms named after weather responders, including Wales team leader
  • Holywell bungalow bites the dust to pave way for new apartments

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    NHS Wales bursary scheme extended to 2025 amid ongoing cost of living crisis

    News

    Met Office: 2023/24 storms named after weather responders, including Wales team leader

    News

    Holywell bungalow bites the dust to pave way for new apartments

    News

    Over half of UK parents ‘extremely stressed’ over school uniform costs

    News

    Welsh Conservatives demand urgent review of school buildings at risk from unsafe RAAC concrete

    News

    Met Office predicts warm, sunny weather despite current autumnal feel

    News

    Gypsy Cob Bill helps clear Loggerheads Country Park following Ash Dieback work

    News

    Police continue to appeal for information two weeks after Connah’s Quay man went missing in Chester

    News

    Flintshire Council gives nod to 21 affordable homes despite previous flooding fears

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn