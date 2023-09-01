Wrexham Uni: 12 start-ups to get boost from Games Talent Wales initiative

Wrexham University’s Games Talent Wales initiative is making a comeback this year, offering expert training, mentoring, and financial support to up to 12 Welsh start-up gaming companies. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This grassroots talent development program, which has received government support, is dedicated to fostering the creation, support, and enhancement of small independent game studios. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Founded in 2018 as part of Wrexham University’s games development course, Games Talent Wales aims to provide a comprehensive support system for start-ups in the lead-up to their game launches. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This includes not only mentoring and finance but also support at key events. Notably, the initiative will fund the participating start-ups’ attendance at EGX, the UK’s largest student gaming event, scheduled to take place in London later this year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Richard Hebblewhite, Computing Subject Leader at Wrexham University and Director of Games Talent Wales, expressed his pride and excitement for the program. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We are thrilled and feel immensely proud that this year we will be in a position to provide funding, support, and opportunities for up to 12 start-up games companies,” he said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Hebblewhite added that the EGX event offers a fantastic opportunity for the participants to engage with experts in the field, attend career development talks, and have one-on-one sessions with key leaders in gaming and game development. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Companies wishing to participate in the Games Talent Wales program will undergo a rigorous national selection process, including pitching their game ideas to the Games Talent Wales team. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The successful companies are carefully selected… they are given the chance to pitch their ideas to us in the Games Talent Wales team,” Hebblewhite explained. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Since its launch over six years ago, Games Talent Wales has funded 16 start-up gaming companies, contributing to the development of a sustainable independent gaming industry in Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Hebblewhite affirmed, “I am enormously proud of all that Games Talent Wales has achieved so far… our overarching goal is to provide support to sustainable independent games studios, and champion the huge levels of talent we have here in Wales.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

