Wrexham Football Club reiterate ‘neutral position’ after Paul Mullins custom boots go viral

Wrexham Football Club have moved to reiterate a ‘neutral position’ this morning after a picture of a custom pair of boots for striker Paul Mullin went viral.

Custom boot company Zebra Customs posted the image, as did Mullin, last night prompting requests for the images to be removed.

Overnight the images were widely shared throughout the football world, and being picked up by national and international media.

Presumably due to the widespread interest the club made a statement this morning distancing themselves from the boots, as well as noting they are looking forward to a decision that we are told is due at the end of November on a multi million pound ‘Levelling Up’ bid – to the Conservative Government in Westminster.

The club said, “The Club can confirm that the boots revealed by Paul Mullin on social media will not be worn tonight, or in any other Wrexham AFC fixture and that the photographs taken at the Racecourse Ground were done so without our knowledge or approval.

“For the record, the pictures wouldn’t have been permitted to be taken, had we known, and the issue will be dealt with privately by the Club.

“The Club has adopted a neutral position on many matters with a political dimension and intends to continue to do so going forward.

“The Club also acknowledge that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, whether that be employees or supporters but would also highlight that an individual view cannot be fairly attributed, as the view of everyone or the Club itself.

“There is no more prominent example of this than the fact that the MP for the constituency within which the Club is found, is a Conservative seat.

“After this unwelcome distraction, the Club hopes the focus remains on our objectives of gaining promotion on the field and creating community benefit off it, in which Paul Mullin will continue to play a significant part.”

There has been several hundred replies to the the statement in response to the club’s tweet – you can read them on Twitter.com here.

