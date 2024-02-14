Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 14th Feb 2024

Wrexham Bean Co pay tribute to Gresford Colliery Disaster with new artwork

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Local coffee roasters Wrexham Bean Co are paying tribute to the Gresford Colliery Disaster with a new coffee bag artwork. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌​‌‌‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌​​‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‌​​

The design, which depicts the mine’s original lift shaft, will be used exclusively on the bags of its latest coffee blend ‘Calon’, meaning ‘heart’ in Welsh. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌​‌‌‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌​​‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‌​​

“The reason we print unique artwork of Wrexham architecture and landmarks on our coffee bags is to highlight the local area and its history,” said Rich Priamo, Co-Founder of Wrexham Bean Co. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌​‌‌‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌​​‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‌​​

“The Gresford Colliery Disaster is a sad yet significant part of that and this year marks 90 years since the tragedy. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌​‌‌‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌​​‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‌​​

“We wanted to do something that honours the memory respectfully, paying tribute to those who sadly lost their lives and to the families who remain affected.” ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌​‌‌‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌​​‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‌​​

On 22 September 1934, an explosion and fire erupted in the Dennis section of the Gresford mine, claiming 266 lives and trapping hundreds more. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌​‌‌‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌​​‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‌​​

After the mine’s closure, the colliery wheel was knocked down and now forms part of the Gresford Colliery Memorial in Pandy, Gwersyllt. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌​‌‌‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌​​‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‌​​

Rich continued: “Acknowledging Wrexham’s rich culture is an integral part of our ethos and future as a local business. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌​‌‌‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌​​‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‌​​

“But this new artwork goes beyond that, it’s about really connecting with our heritage and continuing to share the collective story of Wrexham.” ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌​‌‌‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌​​‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‌​​

Wrexham Bean Co launched in April 2023 by family members Rich Priamo, 33, and James Roche, 29. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌​‌‌‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌​​‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‌​​

Its coffee bags already showcase one-of-a-kind prints of the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct in Trevor, the Racecourse Ground and the Wrexham Hollywood sign. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌​‌‌‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌​​‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‌​​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Countess of Chester Hospital needs to make improvements, latest CQC inspection finds
  • BBC Cymru Wales’ Welsh leadership campaign coverage to begin
  • Removal of funding for police visits to schools in Wales endangers children to criminal exploitation

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Countess of Chester Hospital needs to make improvements, latest CQC inspection finds

    News

    BBC Cymru Wales’ Welsh leadership campaign coverage to begin

    News

    Removal of funding for police visits to schools in Wales endangers children to criminal exploitation

    News

    Demolition of disused Flint health clinic approved

    News

    Flintshire: Congestion on A55 due to ongoing roadworks

    News

    Flintshire MP calls for ‘political unity’ amidst Flintshire Council funding challenges

    News

    Pancake Day: Dive into the tradition of Shrove Tuesday with a delicious Welsh twist

    News

    A55 Broughton: Eastbound resurfacing work will see carriageway closures this week

    News

    Aldi seeks wine lovers for tasting panel

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn