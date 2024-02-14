Wrexham Bean Co pay tribute to Gresford Colliery Disaster with new artwork
Local coffee roasters Wrexham Bean Co are paying tribute to the Gresford Colliery Disaster with a new coffee bag artwork.
The design, which depicts the mine’s original lift shaft, will be used exclusively on the bags of its latest coffee blend ‘Calon’, meaning ‘heart’ in Welsh.
“The reason we print unique artwork of Wrexham architecture and landmarks on our coffee bags is to highlight the local area and its history,” said Rich Priamo, Co-Founder of Wrexham Bean Co.
“The Gresford Colliery Disaster is a sad yet significant part of that and this year marks 90 years since the tragedy.
“We wanted to do something that honours the memory respectfully, paying tribute to those who sadly lost their lives and to the families who remain affected.”
On 22 September 1934, an explosion and fire erupted in the Dennis section of the Gresford mine, claiming 266 lives and trapping hundreds more.
After the mine’s closure, the colliery wheel was knocked down and now forms part of the Gresford Colliery Memorial in Pandy, Gwersyllt.
Rich continued: “Acknowledging Wrexham’s rich culture is an integral part of our ethos and future as a local business.
“But this new artwork goes beyond that, it’s about really connecting with our heritage and continuing to share the collective story of Wrexham.”
Wrexham Bean Co launched in April 2023 by family members Rich Priamo, 33, and James Roche, 29.
Wrexham Bean Co launched in April 2023 by family members Rich Priamo, 33, and James Roche, 29.

Its coffee bags already showcase one-of-a-kind prints of the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct in Trevor, the Racecourse Ground and the Wrexham Hollywood sign.
