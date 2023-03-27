Wrexham AFC set to play Manchester United in San Diego this summer

Manchester United will return to the United States for the first time in five years to play the third oldest club in the world and fan favorites, Wrexham AFC at Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, on Tuesday, July 25 at 7:30PM. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For Wrexham, this will be the first time in the club’s history that they will travel to the United States, an exciting next step for the club that was brought to prominence in the United States following the purchase of the club by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds in 2020, and the unveiling of their television series documenting the team and community called Welcome to Wrexham. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This is the first match of Manchester United’s 2023 Summer Tour to be announced after United revealed last week that Erik ten Hag and his squad will travel to the US in preparation for the 2023/24 season. A youth-focused team drawn from United’s traveling Tour squad supplemented by Academy prospects will take on Wrexham AFC on 25th July, as part of a week-long training camp in San Diego. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Wrexham AFC manager Phil Parkinson said: “We’re looking forward to being able to play in the United States for the first time in the Club’s history. The match against Manchester United is sure to be a memorable occasion at the Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The tour will be an excellent opportunity for us to prepare for the 2023/24 season, and the match against Manchester United will be a competitive fixture and a good test for us as we look ahead to the new campaign. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We enjoy welcoming supporters from the US to the Racecourse Ground, and we’re looking forward to being able to play in front of some of these new fans on American soil in the summer.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

John Murtough, Manchester United Football Director, said: “This will be the first time the team has visited San Diego, and we are looking forward to playing in front of our passionate US fans at the Snapdragon stadium. Pre-season tours are always a great opportunity to give opportunities for our most promising young Academy players to gain valuable experience in the first team environment, and this match against Wrexham AFC is a great example of that. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Manchester United has a history of nurturing and promoting youth and this is a chance for not only Erik but also our US supporters to assess the homegrown talent that is developing within our Academy, and hopefully to be able to say, ‘I saw him here first,’ if some of those players go on to establish themselves as first team regulars.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Tickets for Manchester United v Wrexham AFC go on pre-sale to fans who have pre-registered and Manchester United Season Ticket Holders, Official Members and Executive Club Members from 20.00 BST Monday 27th March before going on general sale from 16.00 BST Wednesday 29th March. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Full information on Wrexham’s US Tour and fixtures will be confirmed in the week commencing Monday April 17. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

