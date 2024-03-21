Wrexham AFC freeze season ticket prices for next season

Wrexham AFC say they are “pleased” to announce season-ticket holders will be able to renew their seat for next season with prices frozen on renewals.

Seats will be reserved at the frozen prices until Monday May 13, after which prices for renewals will increase for over-18s.

Current season-ticket holders who renew before Monday May 13 will pay the same price as their 2023/24 season ticket, no matter which league the Red Dragons are in next season.

Interestingly the club note, “Some seats may not be available next season in line with planned ground improvements. Any supporters affected by these changes have been contacted by email and will be offered seat moves.”

If people don’t take advantage of the price-freeze window there would be a below inflation rise of £374 to £397 for an adult ticket in the Wrexham Lager Stand, and even if the freeze is missed those Under 18 and Under 11 will still pay £100 and £23 for the season respectively.

The club added some disappointment for those looking to become new season ticket holders, “No additional seats will be made available for season-ticket purchase at this time, and no seat moves will be processed at this time either, other than those mentioned above for supporters whose current seat may not be available in 2024/25.”