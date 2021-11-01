Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 1st Nov 2021

Updated: Mon 1st Nov

Workers at Point of Ayr Gas Terminal suspend strike action following improved pay offer

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Workers at the Petrofac Point of Ayr Gas Terminal have suspended strike action following an improved pay offer from the company.

Members of the Unite Union have voted unanimously to accept the offer from the company.

The two stage deal will see workers receive a 10% pay increase back dated to the 1st of September 2021 and a second increase of 5% from 1st April 2022.

Daryl Williams Unite Regional Officer commented:

“We are very pleased to settle this dispute with such a strong mandate from our members.”

“Their determination to see the Company honour its pledge to the workforce has led to a successful conclusion to the dispute and now allows everyone to move forward believing that fairness has been restored on pay.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Plans submitted to convert former Home Bargains retail unit in Flint into a “state-of-the-art” gym

News

Caergwrle Gypsy and Traveller site plans refused by councillors

News

Former mayor of Mold Bob Gaffey reviews this year’s Booker Prize nominees: Bewilderment by Richard Powers

News

Former mayor of Mold Bob Gaffey reviews this year’s Booker Prize nominees: A Passage North by Anuk Arudpragasam

News

Flintshire County Council’s new chief executive Neal Cockerton takes up post at County Hall today

News

‘Relentless and exhausting’ – a day in the life of one of North Wales’ under fire GPs

News

Delyn MP Rob Roberts given Conservative Party membership back following suspension

News

Roadworks in and around Flintshire starting over the next few days

News

COP26: a four-minute guide by a climate scientist

News





Read 338,625 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn