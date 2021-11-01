Workers at Point of Ayr Gas Terminal suspend strike action following improved pay offer

Workers at the Petrofac Point of Ayr Gas Terminal have suspended strike action following an improved pay offer from the company.

Members of the Unite Union have voted unanimously to accept the offer from the company.

The two stage deal will see workers receive a 10% pay increase back dated to the 1st of September 2021 and a second increase of 5% from 1st April 2022.

Daryl Williams Unite Regional Officer commented:

“We are very pleased to settle this dispute with such a strong mandate from our members.”

“Their determination to see the Company honour its pledge to the workforce has led to a successful conclusion to the dispute and now allows everyone to move forward believing that fairness has been restored on pay.”