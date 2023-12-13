Workers at a Flintshire chemicals manufacturer secure big win at employment tribunal

Employees at a Flintshire chemicals manufacturer have triumphed in an employment tribunal, securing a substantial compensation package.

Unite members working for Synthite in Mold have secured compensation totalling over £223,000.

This follows an employment tribunal deciding their employer had unlawfully imposed a pay award, ignoring existing collective bargaining arrangements.

The win benefits 49 Unite members who work for the chemicals manufacturer in North Wales.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "This is a great win for our members at Synthite and shows Unites resolve to always hold employers to account if they try to ignore existing agreements. Unite will always defend its members interests and challenge bad employers".

The employment tribunal heard how Synthite tried to implement a pay award despite it being rejected by the workforce. The company unsuccessfully argued that there was no trade union recognition at the site. The employment tribunal rejected these arguments and found in favour of the Unite and the workers.

Unite regional officer Dave Griffiths said: "The employment tribunal decision is a complete vindication of Unite and its members at Synthite. These workers have been organised for years and the employer thought it could ignore existing bargaining arrangements. The decision should send a clear message to other employers that they cannot ride roughshod over long-established workplace agreements".

