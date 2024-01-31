Work set to begin next week on Holywell’s new £487,000 safer footpath

Next week marks the beginning of a significant enhancement to Holywell's pedestrian pathways, as Flintshire County Council's Streetscene and Transportation team embarks on a £487k project to create a new 'safer route' in the town.

This initiative, supported by Welsh Government funding, aims to widen the footpath along the A5026 Holway Road and Whitford Street, improving safety and accessibility for pupils, parents, and the wider community.

The project follows a comprehensive 4-week public consultation in September 2023, where Holywell residents were encouraged to participate in a drop-in information event.

The community's feedback was instrumental in identifying the routes in need of improvement.

EE Civils, the contractor responsible for the works, is scheduled to start on Monday, 5 February, with an estimated completion time of 10 weeks.

During this period, a temporary traffic light system will be implemented on A5026 Holway Road to facilitate the construction works.

While access to properties and businesses will be maintained, the council advises that there may be minor delays.

Flintshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Streetscene and the regional transport strategy, Councillor Dave Hughes said: "The feedback and engagement from the community during the consultation was brilliant so we are delighted to be able to implement a new safer routes scheme in Hollywell.

"By creating a safe environment for pedestrians, we can encourage even more people to leave the car at home and opt to travel more actively. This in turn will lead to cleaner air and safer streets.

"We apologise for any delays or disruption that may be caused during the works."

Should you have any queries relating works please contact Flintshire County Council Streetscene and Transportation on 01352 701234.

