Deeside.com > News ConwyDenbighshire

Posted: Wed 13th Oct 2021

Updated: Thu 14th Oct

Work begins to restore osprey nesting platform cut down by chainsaw

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Work has begun to fully restore an osprey nesting platform which was cut down by a chainsaw earlier this year.

The attack on the platform at Llyn Brenig occurred earlier this year, shortly after a pair of ospreys had established a nest and laid their first egg.

Hopes had been raised that the pair would still breed at the site, which is located on the border between Denbighshire and Conwy, but efforts to encourage them proved unsuccessful.

The Brenig Osprey Project said it was devastated by news of the vandalism which took place under the cover of darkness.

Yesterday, Openreach and GT Williams Ltd replaced the pole the nest stood on for free on behalf of Dwr Cymru Welsh Water and Brenig Osprey Project partners North Wales Wildlife Trust .

The new nesting platform – made by Anglesey Fabrication Ltd – is expected to be winched in later.

Posting on Facebook, representatives for the Brenig Osprey Project said: “A big thank you to the team who came on site today to complete the first stage of re-erecting the nesting structure.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Flint Coastguard rescue team scramble to reports of female stuck in mud with incoming tide at Talacre Beach

News

Nomads owner Gary Dewhurst says “there’s a lot of hard work ahead” as he takes back overall control of club

News

Flintshire politician rebuked over ‘completely inappropriate’ criticism of council officials

News

Consultation over parking at Moel Famau launched

News

Health service facing the “most challenging period of time” during the pandemic, says NHS Wales chief exec

News

M56 remains closed overnight for emergency road resurfacing after lorry overturns

News

Concerns over impact on tourism and traffic as large wind farm proposed off North Wales coast

News

Tesco recalls cough medicine which has been incorrectly labelled as suitable for 12-year-olds

News

Boss hangs up his tool belt after more than 30 years with Deeside based industry supplier

News





Read 375,252 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn