Work begins to restore osprey nesting platform cut down by chainsaw

Work has begun to fully restore an osprey nesting platform which was cut down by a chainsaw earlier this year.

The attack on the platform at Llyn Brenig occurred earlier this year, shortly after a pair of ospreys had established a nest and laid their first egg.

Hopes had been raised that the pair would still breed at the site, which is located on the border between Denbighshire and Conwy, but efforts to encourage them proved unsuccessful.

The Brenig Osprey Project said it was devastated by news of the vandalism which took place under the cover of darkness.

Yesterday, Openreach and GT Williams Ltd replaced the pole the nest stood on for free on behalf of Dwr Cymru Welsh Water and Brenig Osprey Project partners North Wales Wildlife Trust .

The new nesting platform – made by Anglesey Fabrication Ltd – is expected to be winched in later.

Posting on Facebook, representatives for the Brenig Osprey Project said: “A big thank you to the team who came on site today to complete the first stage of re-erecting the nesting structure.”