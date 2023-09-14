Betsi: Woman compensated £10,000 after heart attack due to inadequate care following appendicitis

A woman, identified as Mrs B, who suffered a heart attack following treatment for appendicitis, is to be compensated £10,000.

The Public Services Ombudsman for Wales (PSOW) directed Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board [BCUHB] to make this payment after the board's admitted shortcomings in the care they provided.

Mrs B's husband made the complaint, saying that his wife didn't receive the "appropriate and timely" treatment she needed. The subsequent investigation by the PSOW concurred.

Key Findings from the Investigation

According to the PSOW's public interest report:

Mrs B was not given the expected standard of care after her appendectomy.

The medical team failed to discern the root cause of Mrs. B’s respiratory challenges and didn’t administer the timely treatment she needed.

Mrs B’s deteriorating health conditions went unnoticed, and no prompt action was taken.

Mrs B’s stay in ICU and her cardiac arrest might have been preventable had she received the right care.

Disturbingly, this ordeal has left Mrs B grappling with health and mobility challenges that she hadn't anticipated, especially in her 50s.

Such challenges might adversely impact her life quality in the coming years.

Commenting on the report, Public Services Ombudsman for Wales, Michelle Morris, said: "This sad case demonstrates why the "own initiative" power is needed, in the public interest, and for individuals who come to our office."

"Mr and Mrs B were entirely unaware of the missed finding on the CT colonography, and the problem was not identified during the Health Board's own investigation of the complaint."

"Had my office not started an "own initiative" investigation to consider this, this significant failing leading to serious injustice to Mr and Mrs B would otherwise not have come to light."

As part of its recommendations, apart from the compensation, the PSOW has advised BCUHB to offer an official apology to Mr. and Mrs. B.

They also suggest the findings be reviewed by the first and second consultants in their forthcoming annual evaluations.

The report's insights should be discussed in a surgical clinical governance assembly to ensure such incidents don't recur.

Carol Shillabeer, Interim Chief Executive at BCUHB, acknowledged the report's findings, stating, "On behalf of the board, I wish to apologise for the failings in the care provided."

"We accept all of the Ombudsman's recommendations and are taking essential steps to rectify the issues."

