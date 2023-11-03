Witnesses sought after serious A540 Parkgate Road collision
Cheshire Police are appealing for witnesses and video footage following a serious collision on A540 near Chester today, on Friday 3 November.
Shortly before 7am officers were called to reports of a collision on the A540 Parkgate Road near to Woodbank Lane, in Woodbank.
Police attended the scene and found the collision involved two vehicles, a white Mazda 3 GT Sport and a grey Volkswagen Golf.
The drivers the vehicles, two men aged 56 and 23, both sustained serious injuries and were taken to Aintree Hospital.
Enquiries are currently ongoing, and police say they would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.
Sergeant Russell Sime said:
“This incident occurred at a busy time of the day, when many people will have been making their way to work.
“We’re urging anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us. The same goes for anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage which could aid our enquiries.
“Please contact us via our website, cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, or call 101, quoting IML-1682482.” Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News