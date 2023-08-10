Witness appeal following collision involving cyclist and lorry on busy Flint main road
North Wales Police have issued an appeal for witnesses and any available dash cam footage following a road traffic collision between a cyclist and a Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) on a busy main road last month.
The incident occurred on Monday, 19th June 2023, between 3.30pm and 3.45pm on Chester Road in Flint.
A spokesperson for North Wales Police said:
“North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses/ Dash Cam footage following a road traffic collision between a cyclist and a HGV.”
“The incident occurred on Monday 19th June 2023 between 15:30- 15:45hrs on Chester Road in Flint.”
"Anyone with information or maybe able to assist with Dash Cam footage of the collision, Please contact 101 quoting referencing 23000537475."
