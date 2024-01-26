Witness appeal after burglary at Flintshire chippy

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following a burglary at a Flintshire fish and chip shop.

The incident occurred at the Valley Fish and Chip shop in Greenfield at around 6:30 am on Wednesday, January 24th.

Police have said a male was seen entering the premises.

After taking items from the shop, the suspect left in the direction of Abbey Court, Greenfield.

The male was approximately 6″3″ tall, and notably wearing a Beanie hat.

Police have provided a specific reference number, Q010594, for those calling the 101 non-emergency number with information related to the incident.

You can contact North Wales Police by clicking here.

You can also report anonymously via CrimeStoppers

Online: crimestoppers-uk.org

By phone: 0800 555 111

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

