William Aston Hall presents a month of music for all tastes

Wrexham's William Aston Hall has jam-packed month full of music ahead – with something on offer for fans of everything from swing, rock to classical.

First up is Crooners (2 Feb). Superbly original, utterly hilarious & thoroughly entertaining, Crooners is the original comedy music show combining hilarious one-liners, laugh-out-loud silliness, and a splendiferous injection of big band swing.

Featuring their outrageous Big Band, watch them weave their way through an impressive back catalogue of hits including Come Fly With Me, Fly Me to the Moon, Mack the Knife, My Way, That's Life and many, many more.

UB40, the Legacy (22 Feb) performed by the internationally acclaimed Johnny2bad will recreate the greatest sounds from Birmingham reggae legends UB40.

Fans can hear all the hits including Red Red Wine, Homely Girl, Kingston Town, Rat in mi Kitchen, Food for Thought and many more in an electrifying energetic performance by this 8-piece band – including a three-piece horn section who have been personally endorsed by Ali Campbell.

Simply The Best tribute to sensational Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame legend Tina Turner is coming to Wrexham, in What's Love Got To Do With It (24 Feb).

Bringing its spectacular show featuring all the hits including Proud Mary, River Deep, Private Dancer, and many more.

Prepare for some feel-good rock 'n' roll performed by an all-live band and awe-inspiring cast and pick up your tickets today!

Finally, Wrexham Symphony Orchestra bring their latest concert, Italy and the Eternal City. Friends, Romans, and Countrymen, lend us your ears to celebrate Italy and the eternal city, Rome.

With music from the film Gladiator, a selection of Arias by Puccini and Respighi's epic piece that ends with a legion marching along the Via Appia.

Conducted by Robert Guy the programme includes Respighi – Pines Of Rome, Hans Zimmer – Gladiator and Tchaikovsky – Romeo & Juliet.

For more information or to book any of the shows at William Aston Hall, Wrexham visit www.williamastonwrexham.com or by call the Theatr Clwyd box office on 01352 344101.

