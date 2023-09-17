Wild Ground set to hold two free nature events this autumn in Buckley

Wild Ground, the conservation charity, has two free Woodland Wellbeing events on offer this autumn for adults who wish to create natural crafts in a beautiful woodland setting.

Both events are held at Knowle Hill Nature Reserve near Buckley.

Wild Ground owns and manages nature sites throughout North East Wales. Their aim is to protect wildlife, enhance habitats, and support eco-systems.

They organise regular nature events to engage the local community. These events help people learn more about and enjoy their local nature reserves and other green spaces. The events are free.

On Tuesday 26th September at 1.30 pm, Wild Ground is hosting a bird and bat box-making session. Attendees can craft a bird or bat box to take home or install in the nature reserve.

All materials and tools will be provided, and expert instruction will be available at this friendly session.

On Tuesday 24th October at 1.30 pm, there's an autumn wreath-making session. It utilises natural items found around the nature reserve.

Attendees are invited to craft a beautiful seasonal wreath for their home or garden. All materials and tools are provided at this enjoyable, creative session.

These events are part of the Woodland Wellbeing project. It's funded through the Landfill Tax Communities Disposal Scheme and administered by the WCVA.

Both events are free of charge. However, those interested should book a place by contacting Wild Ground on 01978 757524 or emailing info@wild-ground.org.uk.

