Wetherspoons puts another 11 pubs up for sale including one in Flintshire

JD Wetherspoon has announced that it is putting 11 of its pubs up for sale across Wales and England, including one in Flintshire.

This latest announcement comes as part of the company's ongoing business strategy, which has seen several changes in its portfolio over the years.

Savills and CBRE have been appointed to oversee the sale of the sites, which include The Market Cross in Holywell.

The pub chain, currently operating 822 locations across the country, has stated that all the pubs listed for sale will remain open during the marketing period.

In July, Wetherspoon revealed that it had either sold or shut down 28 pubs in the previous financial year. Out of the 34 pubs that the chain has put on the market, 15 are currently under offer.

The Market Cross Pub on Holywell High Street takes its name from the old Market Cross that once stood at its location.

This was the long-standing site for the community's weekly market and annual fair, making it a central hub for local trade and festivities.

Interestingly, the premises were originally two separate properties. Number 9 was a residential house, and number 11 was a grocer's shop, later known as the 'Italian Warehouse.' This dual identity adds another layer to the site's rich history.

Woolworths purchased both buildings in the early 1930s.

In June 2011, the site underwent a major refurbishment by J D Wetherspoon.

This marked a new chapter for the Market Cross Pub, transforming it into the establishment it is today.

The marketing document published by Savills and CBRE states:

"The Market Cross comprises a two-storey mid-terraced building under a pitched slate and flat roof."

"To the front is a trade patio laid out to provide seating for approximately 16 covers and is operated by way of a pavement licence."

"Ground Floor: Large open-plan trading accommodation with bar servery to the side and seating on both loose and fixed tables and chairs for approximately 120 covers."

"Ancillary areas include a trade kitchen, stores and an office to the rear. First Floor: The first floor provides customer WCs, a beer cellar, staff rooms and stores."

The document also states: "Interested parties are asked to undertake discreet customer visits in the first instance."

"No formal viewings will be permitted unless arranged through the joint selling agents Savills and CBRE."

"Under no circumstances should any direct approach be made to any of our client's staff."

Wetherspoons operates two other pubs in Flintshire, the Central Hotel in Shotton and the Golden Cape in Mold.

The 11 properties are being sold by CBRE and Savills on behalf of Wetherspoons:

Abertillery – The Pontlottyn

Cardiff – The Ivor Davies

Chesterfield – Spa Lane Vaults

Doncaster – The Gate House

Holywell – The Market Cross

Kirkby in Ashfield – The Regent

Moreton – The Mockbeggar Hall

St Ives – The Hain Line

Shipley – The Sir Norman Rae

Swindon – The Sir Daniel Arms

Todmorden – The White Hart

