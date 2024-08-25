West Cheshire & North Wales Chamber of Commerce to launch brand new Ynys Môn Network

The West Cheshire & North Wales Chamber of Commerce has announced the launch of the Ynys Môn Network, a new initiative designed to bring together businesses from across Anglesey and surrounding areas. This business-to-business networking event, held in partnership with Anglesey-based social enterprise Menter Môn, aims to foster growth, collaboration, and support within the local business community.

The inaugural event is set to take place on Tuesday, 8th October, at Menai Science Park (M-SParc) and will serve as a platform for business professionals from various sectors to connect and explore opportunities for collaboration. With a focus on building business connections, the network aims to provide a supportive environment where local enterprises can thrive.

Sarah Bailey, Chief Executive Officer of the West Cheshire & North Wales Chamber of Commerce, expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative, stating:

“We’re very excited to be launching the Ynys Môn Network in collaboration with our Patron Member, Menter Môn. The network is sure to provide a fantastic opportunity for businesses across Anglesey and beyond to grow their business via new connections and support from both the Chamber and Menter Môn.”

Bailey further highlighted the Chamber’s goal of expanding its reach within North Wales, noting, “The Network also provides the Chamber with a chance to extend our reach in North Wales and continue our mission to support businesses across the entire region.”

The partnership with Menter Môn is seen as a strategic move to strengthen local businesses through shared resources and expertise. Menter Môn, which plays a crucial role in supporting enterprises on the island, is keen to add value to the initiative by leveraging its experience in sectors like renewable energy, food, and digital.

Sara Lois Roberts, Project Manager at the Menter Môn Enterprise Hub, echoed this sentiment:

“Menter Môn is delighted to be working with West Cheshire & North Wales Chamber of Commerce to launch the Ynys Môn Network. We’re looking forward to collaborating and adding value as part of our business support services, along with supply chain opportunities in sectors such as renewable energy, food, and digital.”

The Ynys Môn Network is expected to be a significant addition to the business landscape of Anglesey, offering a unique opportunity for local enterprises to access new markets, collaborate on innovative projects, and strengthen their supply chains. The launch event will not only focus on networking but will also provide information on the range of support services available from both the Chamber of Commerce and Menter Môn.

For more information and to register for the event, businesses are encouraged to visit the West Cheshire & North Wales Chamber of Commerce website.