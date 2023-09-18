Wepre Park: Two week path closure near castle for resurfacing work
Visitors to Wepre Park might need to adjust their routes over the next couple of weeks.
Flintshire County Council has announced that, starting from today, 18th September 2023, a section of the park’s pathway, from the back of the castle’s concrete steps to the Stamford bridge, will be temporarily closed for resurfacing.
This revamp is expected to last for a duration of 14 days.
The designated pathway, as illustrated by the red-lined map provided by the Council, will be strictly off-limits to the general public.
The closure is a necessary measure to ensure the health and safety of both the visitors and the workers involved in the project.
During this period, visitors might also notice contractor vehicles along the Castle Access Track. #
These vehicles will be actively involved in transporting essential stone and other resurfacing materials vital to the upgrade.
A Flintshire County Council spokesperson said: “Thanks for your patience while we improve Wepre Park.”
The Council’s decision to resurface this pathway is in line with its ongoing commitment to ensuring that Wepre Park remains a safe and attractive destination for all.
Regular visitors are encouraged to take note of these changes and plan their visits to Wepre Park accordingly.
[Phot: CADW] Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News