Welsh Olympic and Paralympic stars to be celebrated at the Senedd

Welsh athletes at the Olympic and Paralympic games will be given a hero’s welcome home at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay on Thursday, 26 September, with an opportunity for people to come along and celebrate their success.

The Paralympic games saw two Flintshire athletes, Rhys Darbey and Sabrina Fortune, win gold in Paris Rhys, from Connah’s Quay led the ParalympicsGB relay team to victory in the S14 mixed 4x100m freestyle event, while Sabrina from Mold broke her own world record to secure gold in the F20 shot put.

The event, held on the steps of the Welsh Parliament, will be attended by some of the big sporting stars of the summer.

The Llywydd of the Senedd, Elin Jones MS, and the First Minister, Eluned Morgan MS, will welcome the athletes to the home of Welsh democracy with the event also featuring performances by the Cardiff Performing Arts Academy and the eclectic Wonderbrass.

The public are invited to join the celebrations outside the Senedd in Cardiff Bay from 17:30 where athletes and coaches will take part in a public Q&A hosted by presenter Jason Mohammad before a rendition of the national anthem to end proceedings on a high.

Elin Jones MS, Llywydd of the Senedd, said, “It’s a privilege to welcome the athletes and coaches to the Senedd to show our appreciation for their fantastic sporting efforts.

“The incredible performances in Paris make us all proud to be Welsh and I’m sure a lot of people will want to join us at the Senedd later this month to celebrate their achievements.”

First Minister Eluned Morgan said, “This summer’s Olympics and Paralympics have again provided a platform for Welsh sportspeople to shine on the biggest stage.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming our athletes, who did so well in Paris, back to Wales for a fitting tribute following their heroic performances!”