Welsh ministers urged to “rule out” extending need for COVID passes in pubs, cafes and restaurants

Welsh Government ministers have been urged to “rule out” extending COVID passes to the likes of pubs, cafes and restaurants.

It comes after the passes – which require proof of vaccination or of a negative test – were introduced for all over 18s visiting theatres, concert halls and cinemas in Wales.

The extension of the COVID Pass is aimed at keeping businesses open while Wales remains at alert level zero but cases of coronavirus are very high.

The Welsh Conservatives have now called for assurances that government ministers “must rule out extending COVID passes to other areas of society such as pubs, cafes and restaurants amid grave fears from industry leaders.”

So far there has been no indication that the passes will be extended to the hospitality industry.

However concerns have been raised from some within the industry of the potential impact it could have on pubs, restaurants and cafes.

The Chief Executive of the Welsh Beer and Pub Association has warned any extension to the passes would put pubs and brewers in “jeopardy” and “must be avoided.”

Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for the Economy, Paul Davies MS, said: “Our pubs, restaurants and cafes have been hit hard by the pandemic and the last thing they need now is the threat of dealing with COVID passes.

“Not only is there no evidence that these passes stop the spread of the virus, but they will seriously hamper our economic recovery at a time when we should be doing all we can to help it.

“Extending these passes to pubs, cafes and restaurants – especially as cases of the virus are falling – would be disastrous for our economy, jobs and Wales as a whole.

“Labour ministers need to listen to the industry experts and rule out expanding the pass scheme so business owners can stop worrying and focus their energy on bouncing back from the pandemic.”