Welsh grass root organisations receive funding boost to tackle loneliness and social isolation

A fund aiming to tackle loneliness and social isolation by helping grass root organisations bring communities together across Wales, has been announced.

The three year Loneliness and Social Isolation Fund will support front-line, local, grass-roots organisations, which bring people of all ages together, helping them to build social connections in and across communities.

£1.5 million has been split across Welsh local authorities, working in partnership with County Voluntary Councils, over the next three years and will help organisations run face-to-face activities safely and securely or continue online activities if access to venues is difficult or to reach people who are not ready to attend in-person events.

All applicants had to demonstrate how their proposal met one or more of the Welsh Government’s loneliness and social isolation strategy priority areas.

The Deputy Minister for Social Services, Julie Morgan said: “Community groups are best placed to understand what their communities need and what support is required to help people re-engage and re-build social connections.

“The funding announced today will help small organisations support their communities by scaling up existing activities, promoting themselves more widely and helping fund the use of suitable venues.

“The pandemic caused many people across Wales to feel lonely and isolated. Even with the lifting of restrictions some people may still have some concerns or hesitations about leaving their homes and re-engaging with others.

“I hope the projects funded will help alleviate some of these fears.”