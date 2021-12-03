Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 3rd Dec 2021

Updated: Fri 3rd Dec

Welsh grass root organisations receive funding boost to tackle loneliness and social isolation

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A fund aiming to tackle loneliness and social isolation by helping grass root organisations bring communities together across Wales, has been announced.

The three year Loneliness and Social Isolation Fund will support front-line, local, grass-roots organisations, which bring people of all ages together, helping them to build social connections in and across communities.

£1.5 million has been split across Welsh local authorities, working in partnership with County Voluntary Councils, over the next three years and will help organisations run face-to-face activities safely and securely or continue online activities if access to venues is difficult or to reach people who are not ready to attend in-person events.

All applicants had to demonstrate how their proposal met one or more of the Welsh Government’s loneliness and social isolation strategy priority areas.

The Deputy Minister for Social Services, Julie Morgan said: “Community groups are best placed to understand what their communities need and what support is required to help people re-engage and re-build social connections.

“The funding announced today will help small organisations support their communities by scaling up existing activities, promoting themselves more widely and helping fund the use of suitable venues.

“The pandemic caused many people across Wales to feel lonely and isolated. Even with the lifting of restrictions some people may still have some concerns or hesitations about leaving their homes and re-engaging with others.

“I hope the projects funded will help alleviate some of these fears.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Huge spike in number of crimes involving indecent images of children recorded in north Wales

News

Retailers ‘take drivers for a ride’ by hiking petrol prices in November while wholesale prices fall, says RAC

News

Eight assaults a day committed on Welsh emergency service workers during first half of 2021

News

Fire crews attend Halfway House public house fire

News

Chester Storyhouse spreading some seasonal joy this Christmas

News

Coleg Cambria leads way for Welsh colleges at prestigious WorldSkills UK finals

News

Plans to revitalise Shotton ‘called in’ amid claims other areas aren’t receiving equal treatment

News

Alyn and Deeside MP delivers “wonderful and evocative” speech to Commons on 125 years of Shotton Steel

News

Action Fraud: Beware of fake NHS emails asking you to order ‘an Omicron PCR test’

News





Read 473,260 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn