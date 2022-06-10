Welsh Government would implement same rule change proposed in England to increase smoking age to 18

The Welsh Government has said it would look to implement rules being proposed in England to increase the age at which people can buy tobacco and cigarettes.

A new independent review into tobacco control led by Dr Javed Khan OBE was published on Thursday.

The review recommends 15 interventions to give the UK Government ‘the best chance’ of meeting its target for England to be smoke-free by 2030.

Wales has the same ambition to be smoke-free by 2030 and launched a consultation in December last year on its draft tobacco control strategy.

The Khan Review has recommended the age at which tobacco and cigarettes can be bought would rise from 18 by one year every year so “the children of today will never be allowed to buy tobacco.”

Smokers in the most deprived areas of the country spend a higher proportion of their income on tobacco. The average smoker in the North East spends over 10% of their income on tobacco, compared to just over 6% in the South East.

Dr Khan has also recommended: