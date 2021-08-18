Welsh government to ban fossil fuel boilers in new build social homes

The use of fossil fuels to heat newly built social homes in Wales will end from October 1st, it has been announced.

As part of the Welsh Government’s new ‘Creating Beautiful Homes and Places’ standards, which were unveiled yesterday, homes will need to reach the highest energy efficiency standards to reduce carbon use during build and when inhabited.

The new rules feature as part of the Welsh Government’s response to the climate emergency and bid to drive down emissions to reach the ‘net zero carbon by 2050’ goal. In Wales, residential emissions make up 10% of all carbon emissions.

Along with space standards, developers will need to consider recycling and food waste storage under the new rules. Wales currently ranks number three on the world recycling leader board, but is striving for a zero waste future.

The standards also require new properties to be ‘gigabit ready’, meaning fibre optic broadband or gigabit wireless technology is available, alongside a choice of internet service providers.

Where this currently isn’t in place, infrastructure to enable future installation without disruption must be provided.

Modern methods of construction, such as the use of timber and factory built homes are also recommended in the new guidelines.

The Welsh Government hopes that private developers to adopt the ‘Welsh Development Quality Requirements 2021 – Creating Beautiful Homes and Places’, by 2025.

Minister for Climate Change Julie James said: “Our new ‘Creating Beautiful Homes and Places’ building standards show the bold and immediate action we are taking in responding to the climate emergency. How we live and heat our homes over the coming years will be pivotal in reaching our net zero goals.

“Curbing the worst impacts of climate change is a matter of social justice, but so is ensuring people have access to internet in their homes, and enough space to live well. These standards ensure all of these targets are met as they reflect our modern ways of living and changing lifestyle needs.

“Making use of innovative construction methods and design, I have every confidence the social housing sector will prove themselves trailblazers of the ambitious standards, as they deliver on our pledge to build 20,000 low carbon homes for rent over the next five years.”

Clarissa Corbisiero, Director of Policy and External Affairs and Deputy Chief Executive at Community Housing Cymru said: “These new standards for social homes put Wales at the forefront of measures to ensure housing can play its full role in tackling the climate emergency.

“They will mean lower energy bills for tenants, as well as increased space and access to high speed broadband.

“Ahead of this year’s Senedd elections, we were clear in our manifesto that these were all key priorities for housing associations in Wales, and we welcome this step towards creating homes that are fit for the future.

“To support housing associations to deliver on these commitments, Welsh Government must ensure that recent record investment in social housing continues and is focused on the new technologies and materials required to build new good quality affordable homes at pace and scale.”

[Photo: Copyright Albert Bridge and licensed for reuse under this Creative Commons Licence.]