Welsh government extends free school meals for lower income families during school holidays

The Welsh government have extended free school meals during the school holidays.

The extension of the provision will support lower-income families through the cost-of-living crisis, as energy and other costs are expected to rise over the winter.

Children who receive free school meals will also be able to get free dinners during the holidays until the end of February 2023 half term.

£11m will be provided to fund the support, in an agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru.

Wales education minister Jeremy Miles said: “We know how difficult school holidays can often be for families, especially during the cost-of-living crisis. As a government, we are using every lever available to us to support families that need it most.”

“During the pandemic, Wales led the way in the UK in providing free school meals during school holiday periods, supported by an investment of over £100 million so far.”

“Providing meals during the school holidays can make a world of difference to families who need extra support, especially as winter approaches. I’m pleased we can extend this support, as we do all we can to lighten the load for families through the cost-of-living crisis.”

Plaid Cymru’s Designated Member, Sian Gwenllian, said: “The cost-of-living crisis is deepening, and families are very worried about the weeks and months ahead.”

“It’s vital that we do as much as we can to support families at this time, especially those most severely affected by rising costs.”

“As well as our joint commitment to ensure all primary children receive a school meal for free, the extended support will make a real difference to families with lower incomes during the school holidays.”

Children aged between four and five who are starting school will be offered the meals from this month onwards.

It is part of a phased expansion of school meals to all primary school children in Wales by 2024, around 272,000 children.

The Welsh Tories criticised the plans for including even the children of wealthy families.

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said: “Welsh Conservatives don’t think any child should go hungry, which is why we believe in targeting our limited resources and free school meals towards those who need help.

“However, Labour and Plaid’s universal plan is wrong because it includes millionaire families who can afford to feed their children, spending taxpayer money where it isn’t needed and absolves able parents of responsibilities when they can fulfil them.

