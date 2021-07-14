Welsh Government decision to keep face coverings in indoor public places welcomed by retail union

A retail union has welcomed a decision to keep face coverings in indoor public places in Wales as coronavirus restrictions are eased further.

Today First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed that Wales will move to alert level one from Saturday 17 July.

The changes had been paused four weeks ago because of the emergence and spread of the delta variant across the UK and to enable more people to be vaccinated in Wales.

However as part of the move from this weekend Wales will move fully to alert level one, including:

Up to six people can meet indoors in private homes and holiday accommodation.

Organised indoor events can take place for up to 1,000 seated and up to 200 standing.

Ice rinks can reopen.

Wales will also take the first step into alert level zero as the limits on the numbers of people who can meet in public places or at events will be removed. Outdoor premises and events will also have greater flexibility around physical distancing.

Also from 17 July other changes include:

New rules for children’s residential activity centres so children in groups of up to 30 can visit.

A specific requirement for employees to provide comprehensive information on the risks and mitigations identified in the COVID risk assessment with their employees.

Face coverings will continue to be required by law in most indoor public places and on public transport – even at alert level zero from 7 August, with the exception of hospitality settings.

Trade union Usdaw has welcomed today’s decision by the Welsh Government and has urged retailers to promote face coverings, hand hygiene and social distancing in their stores and asks shoppers to adhere to the law.

Nick Ireland – Usdaw Regional Secretary says: “Usdaw called for customers to continue to be required to wear face coverings in shops, so we very much welcome the Welsh Government’s decision today.

“Wearing a face covering in a shop is an important measure to help protect workers who have no option but to interact with the public as a part of their job.

“We now want retailers to promote face coverings, hand hygiene and social distancing. We also ask the public to show their support and respect for shopworkers by following the law.

“Many retail workers are at a greater risk of catching the virus and bringing it home to their families, while working throughout the pandemic to keep the country fed. These key workers deserve to be valued, respected and protected.”