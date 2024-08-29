Welsh Government and Blue Cross launch course to curb dog attacks on livestock

The Welsh Government has partnered with the pet charity Blue Cross and the police in Wales to launch a new initiative aimed at reducing dog attacks on livestock.

The programme introduces a new “behaviour around livestock” module to Blue Cross’s existing responsible dog ownership course, with the goal of educating dog owners and minimising these distressing incidents.

Addressing a Growing Concern

Dog attacks on livestock have become a significant concern in rural Wales, causing not only financial losses but also emotional distress for farmers and dog owners alike.

The Welsh Government’s initiative is part of a broader effort to address these attacks and ensure responsible dog ownership, particularly in rural and farming areas.

Huw Irranca-Davies, Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, recently met with a farmer whose livestock had been attacked by dogs.

Reflecting on the experience, he said, “Dog attacks on livestock are a significant and incredibly distressing issue, and we want to assure farmers that we’re taking this issue seriously. Meeting with someone who has been a victim of this type of crime has given me the opportunity to discuss the issue in depth directly with the communities affected.”

A Collaborative Effort

The new course will be available to police forces across Wales for use with dog owners involved in livestock attacks. Rob Taylor, Wales’ Wildlife and Rural Crime Coordinator, has been a key advocate for this educational approach.

Taylor’s role, which focuses on enhancing the response to wildlife and rural crime, has been extended for another four years, reflecting the ongoing commitment to tackling this issue.

“As the UK Police lead for preventing livestock attacks by dogs, I see far too often the devastating impact, not only on the animals but also on the farmer and the dog owners alike, both financially and emotionally,” said Taylor. “

This is a difficult problem to tackle, but as well as much-needed law changes, we see an awareness course to educate irresponsible dog owners as vital to moving forward and reducing the number of offences.”

Promoting Responsible Dog Ownership

Kerry Taylor, Education Manager at Blue Cross, emphasised the importance of responsible dog ownership as a fundamental aspect of effective dog control.

“Blue Cross recognises that irresponsible dog ownership and dog control issues can be a major problem in local communities, causing problems for other residents and pet owners,” she said.

“Responsible dog ownership is an essential aspect of effective dog control and has positive impacts on the dog’s health and welfare. RDOC aims to support dog owners and their dogs at a critical point, reduce reoffending, and create safer communities.”

The course, set to roll out in September, is designed to help dog owners understand their responsibilities, particularly when it comes to managing their pets around livestock.

The initiative focuses not only on reducing incidents but also on fostering a sense of responsibility among dog owners, encouraging them to take proactive measures to prevent their pets from causing harm.

A Welcome Step Forward

The introduction of this educational resource has been welcomed by various stakeholders, including the farming community, who have long dealt with the consequences of dog attacks on their livestock.

The initiative represents a proactive approach to reducing these incidents, combining education with enforcement.

Huw Irranca-Davies expressed his gratitude for the collaboration between Blue Cross, Rob Taylor, and the police in Wales.

“This education resource is a welcome and vital step to addressing an issue that deeply affects our farming communities,” he said.