Welsh council workers demand fair pay as UNISON launches strike ballot

Council workers and school support staff in Wales say they want their voice to be heard as UNISON has started a ballot of more than 360,000 workers over whether to take strike action on pay.

They say the 2024/25 flat rate pay offer of £1,290 from local government employers “falls far short of what council employees need and has also been superseded by the deals achieved by some other public sector workers”, says the union.

Now social workers, teaching assistants, refuse collectors, caretakers, planning officers and other staff at more than 4,000 organisations will be asked if they’re prepared to strike.

“Local government staff across Wales have told UNISON they want their voices to be heard and are calling on as many workers as possible to take part in the postal ballot which runs until Wednesday October 16”

Wrexham County Borough Council support worker Michelle Bielawski-Jones said ‘pay is the most important vote to take part in’.

Michelle said: “I want my voice to be heard, with the rest of my colleagues, together we are stronger.

“My advice is look out for your purple envelope, vote for your pay and rights and if you haven’t received one make sure your branch has your correct address and email.

“Use your right to vote.”

UNISON head of local government Mike Short said: “Local government finances are in a dire state, but that doesn’t mean staff should be denied a fair pay rise after 14 years of austerity and low wages. Employers still have time to come back with a better offer.

“Central government also needs to assist employers by providing stable, long-term funding settlements that allow councils and schools to retain expert staff and protect the vital services on which our communities rely.”