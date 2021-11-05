Welsh Ambulance Services urges public to celebrate Bonfire Night safely

The Welsh Ambulance Service is urging people to stay safe this Bonfire Night.

As well as the risk of burns, smoke inhalation from bonfires and fireworks can aggravate respiratory conditions like asthma.

With Guy Fawkes night falling on a Friday, the trust is reminding people that professionally organised firework displays and bonfires are the safer and more enjoyable option for all.

Kate Blackmore, the Trust’s Head of Service (Emergency Medical Services Coordination), said: “We know that calls to emergency services across the UK increase around Bonfire Night, with reports of injuries, anti-social behaviour and unsupervised fires.

“But this year with Covid-19 still prevalent in Wales and the ambulance service facing significant pressures, we’re asking people to celebrate cautiously and help keep our resources available for those who need us the most.

“Many towns and cities in Wales will be hosting organised events across the weekend, and attending these whilst practicing social distancing and hand hygiene measures will always be the safest option for you and your loved ones.

“Putting yourselves in danger by risking your own firework display or bonfire can all too easily result in accidents and injuries that can leave permanent physical and psychological injuries on a person and unnecessary pressure on the healthcare system – so please, celebrate safely this year.”

It is an offence to set off fireworks in a public place and illegal to sell or give fireworks to anyone under the age of 18.

You can be fined or imprisoned for buying or using fireworks illegally.

The Operation BANG (Be A Nice Guy) campaign from ambulance partners in police and fire services across Wales offers an excellent resource of tips to keep you and yours safe this Bonfire Night.

You can find health information and advice 24/7 at https://111.wales.nhs.uk/