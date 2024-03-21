Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 21st Mar 2024

Warning issued amid rise in ‘mystery box scams’

A warning has been issued to the public amid in a rise of ‘mystery box’ scams.

Action Fraud has received more than 7,902 reports of the fake emails, which impersonate well-known retail brands.

The emails claim to be giving away a “mystery box” full of free prizes.

However only “reward” they lead to are phishing websites designed to steal your personal or financial information.

Action Fraud state: “If you have doubts about a message, contact the organisation directly.

“Don’t use the numbers of address in the message – use the details from their official website.

“Your bank (or any other official source) will never ask you to supply personal information via email.”

You can forward any suspicious emails to report@phishing.gov.uk

