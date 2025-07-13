Warning amid rise in scam DWP messages targeting North Wales residents

A police warning has been issued after a rise in scam DWP texts and emails being sent to North Wales residents.

North Wales Police say that these messages contain suspicious links and claim to contain information about the Winter Fuel Allowance from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

However these messages are fake. The DWP will never ask for you to send money and its correspondence will always contain links to official government websites.

According to reports there are multiple scam DWP currently circulating across the region, including:

A text message claiming to offer support with heating grants, which urged the recipient to act quickly as the application window would be closing soon. A link contained within the message led to a webpage requesting bank details for a £1 payment to be taken to verify the bank account for grant to be paid into.

Text messages stating that the recipient could claim the winter fuel allowance but had to do so within 24 hours. There link within the message led to a page asking for bank details.

A text message stating that the recipient was entitled to claim £200- £300. The link within the message led to a webpage that asked for personal details and then card details (allegedly for a £0.01 test charge). The recipient contacted DWP who confirmed that this was a scam.

E-mail claiming to be from DWP regarding winter fuel payments. The link within the e-mail led to a webpage that appeared to be a government page which asked for card details to be entered. The recipient contacted DWP who confirmed that this was a scam.

What to look out for if you receive a suspicious message:

Unsolicited Contact : Be cautious if you receive unexpected texts, emails, or phone calls about the Winter Fuel Allowance, especially if you haven’t applied for it.

: Be cautious if you receive unexpected texts, emails, or phone calls about the Winter Fuel Allowance, especially if you haven’t applied for it. Requests for Personal Information : Legitimate government departments will never ask for bank details, National Insurance numbers, or passwords via text or email.

: Legitimate government departments will never ask for bank details, National Insurance numbers, or passwords via text or email. Spelling and Grammar Errors : Scam messages often contain poor spelling, unusual phrasing, or grammatical mistakes.

: Scam messages often contain poor spelling, unusual phrasing, or grammatical mistakes. Urgency or Threats : Scammers may try to pressure recipients with phrases like “act now or lose your payment” to rush decisions.

: Scammers may try to pressure recipients with phrases like “act now or lose your payment” to rush decisions. Suspicious Links : Be wary of links that don’t lead to official government (.gov.uk) websites. Hover over links to see the true URL before clicking.

: Be wary of links that don’t lead to official government (.gov.uk) websites. Hover over links to see the true URL before clicking. Too Good to Be True : Promises of larger-than-usual payments or “bonus” winter energy support are red flags.

: Promises of larger-than-usual payments or “bonus” winter energy support are red flags. Check the Source: Official correspondence about the Winter Fuel Allowance usually comes via post from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), not SMS or WhatsApp.

Verify with Official Channels: If in doubt, contact the DWP directly through their official website or helpline before taking any action.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “Always be careful with unverified links in unexpected messages.

“Never share personal or financial details unless you are certain that you are engaging with trusted official sources.”

