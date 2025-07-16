Wanted burglary suspect caught in Bangor police operation

A man described locally as ‘wanted’ by police in connection with burglary offences across North Wales and Chester has been arrested in Bangor.

North Wales Police confirmed that 39-year-old Jerry Berry was arrested on Bangor High Street on suspicion of multiple offences including burglary and theft.

Earlier on the same day, officers set up a roadblock in Bangor, searching vehicles entering and leaving the city in an effort to locate Berry, who had been involved in a pursuit with police earlier.

District Inspector Jamie Owens said: “I’d like to thank the public for their co-operation and patience while we dealt with this incident. I understand the large police presence would have been concerning to residents, but I would like to reassure the community that this has resulted in the effective arrest of Berry, who is now on his way to custody.”

Berry was wanted in connection with alleged robberies in Holywell, Wrexham, Denbighshire and Chester.

Latest News