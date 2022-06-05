Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 5th Jun 2022

Wales will play at the World Cup for the first time since 1958

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Wales will play at the World Cup for the first time since 1958, after a heroic 1-0 victory over Ukraine amid stunning scenes at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Gareth Bale’s deflected free-kick was the difference between the two teams in a passion filled World Cup play-off match.

The visitors, who defeated Scotland on Wednesday asked plenty of questions but goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey had the answer to them all in one of the bravest and best performances in his 102 the Cymru caps, making a remarkable string of saves to deny Ukraine.

But Bale was the hero, striking a 34th minute free kick into the net, deflecting off West Ham United winger Andriy Yarmolenko.

In the second half, Wales withstood a flurry of Ukrainian shots and possession in an excellent defensive performance.

But for all that, Cymru had chances to see the game off as Bale squandered an excellent opportunity and Brennan Johnson hit the post in front of the Canton Stand.

But the stands were sent into delirium at the final whistle as Cymru ended their 64-year wait to appear at a World Cup.

In 168 days time, World Cup 2022 will kick-off in Qatar and Cymru will be there for the first time in a generation, to meet USA, Iran and England in Group B.

Wales FIFA World Cup Group B Fixtures (KO GMT)

21.11 – USA v Cymru (19:00)
25.11 – Cymru v IR Iran (10:00)
29.11 – Cymru v England (19:00)

All matches will be played at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

[Photo’s: FAW]



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Incredible display by former Connah’s High School pupil Wayne Hennessey sees Wales through to 2022 World Cup

News

Memorial service to be held 40 years to the day a Connah’s Quay Welsh Guard was killed in Falklands war

News

Figures reveal North Wales mountain rescuers were ‘busiest in England and Wales’ during first quarter of 2022

News

P&A group managing director continues to raise funds for motor neuron disease research

News

NSPCC Cymru recognised for its commitment to Welsh language to support its users

News

Social media property rental scam on the increase warns North Wales Police

News

A550 Welsh Road back open following serious collision in early hours of morning

News

Flintshire Council: £20m levelling up fund bid for Deeside “limp and uninspiring” say Connah’s Quay councillors

News

Rail user association slams TfW over reduced service on Wrexham to Bidston line today

News





Read 445,095 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn