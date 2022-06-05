Wales will play at the World Cup for the first time since 1958

Wales will play at the World Cup for the first time since 1958, after a heroic 1-0 victory over Ukraine amid stunning scenes at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Gareth Bale’s deflected free-kick was the difference between the two teams in a passion filled World Cup play-off match.

The visitors, who defeated Scotland on Wednesday asked plenty of questions but goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey had the answer to them all in one of the bravest and best performances in his 102 the Cymru caps, making a remarkable string of saves to deny Ukraine.

But Bale was the hero, striking a 34th minute free kick into the net, deflecting off West Ham United winger Andriy Yarmolenko.

In the second half, Wales withstood a flurry of Ukrainian shots and possession in an excellent defensive performance.

But for all that, Cymru had chances to see the game off as Bale squandered an excellent opportunity and Brennan Johnson hit the post in front of the Canton Stand.

But the stands were sent into delirium at the final whistle as Cymru ended their 64-year wait to appear at a World Cup.

In 168 days time, World Cup 2022 will kick-off in Qatar and Cymru will be there for the first time in a generation, to meet USA, Iran and England in Group B.

Wales FIFA World Cup Group B Fixtures (KO GMT)

21.11 – USA v Cymru (19:00)

25.11 – Cymru v IR Iran (10:00)

29.11 – Cymru v England (19:00)

All matches will be played at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

