Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 22nd Sep 2022

Wales & West Utilities completes essential gas works in Flint

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Wales & West Utilities has completed work to upgrade part of the gas network in the Prince of Wales Avenue area of Flint.

The work, which began in July, was essential to keep the gas flowing safely and reliably to local homes and businesses, keeping people warm for generations to come.

The gas emergency and pipeline service worked in partnership with Flintshire County Council to plan the work, which involved traffic management in the area.

A small section of work will be completed at a later date, during the school holidays to minimise disruption.

Wales & West Utilities Matthew Hughes managed this gas pipe upgrade work and said:

“We’re happy to have finished this upgrade work and want to thank everyone who lives and works in the area for bearing with us while we completed this essential work.

“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Flint. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.

“This work was essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”

 

Read Next

  • National Insurance increase reversed from November 6
  • Base rate increases to 2.25% in further attempts to curb inflation
  • North Wales business and council leaders urge UK Government to remove contract from failing Avanti West Coast
  • Airbus Broughton welcomed 144 new apprentices this week, the second largest ever intake

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    National Insurance increase reversed from November 6

    News

    Base rate increases to 2.25% in further attempts to curb inflation

    News

    North Wales business and council leaders urge UK Government to remove contract from failing Avanti West Coast

    News

    Airbus Broughton welcomed 144 new apprentices this week, the second largest ever intake

    News

    The “Wales and the Battle of Britain” touring exhibition is coming to Flintshire next month

    News

    Real Living Wage: 18,000 Welsh workers will receive a vital cost-of-living pay boost

    News

    Lidl to hand Flintshire store workers pay rise making it highest paying supermarket in UK

    News

    Freedom of Chester – soldiers of 1st Battalion the Mercian Regiment will march through city next week

    News

    Part for the M56 will be closed this weekend for North Wales bound traffic

    News




    Read 410,761 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn