Wales & West Utilities completes essential gas works in Flint

Listen to this article

Wales & West Utilities has completed work to upgrade part of the gas network in the Prince of Wales Avenue area of Flint.

The work, which began in July, was essential to keep the gas flowing safely and reliably to local homes and businesses, keeping people warm for generations to come.

The gas emergency and pipeline service worked in partnership with Flintshire County Council to plan the work, which involved traffic management in the area.

A small section of work will be completed at a later date, during the school holidays to minimise disruption.

Wales & West Utilities Matthew Hughes managed this gas pipe upgrade work and said:

“We’re happy to have finished this upgrade work and want to thank everyone who lives and works in the area for bearing with us while we completed this essential work.

“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Flint. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.

“This work was essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”

Read Next